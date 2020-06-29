HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Anthem by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANTM has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.20.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $255.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,655 shares of company stock worth $15,600,127 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

