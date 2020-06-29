HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 952 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Curtiss-Wright worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 108.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 33.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,958.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW stock opened at $84.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.01 and a 200 day moving average of $116.66. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $149.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

