HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 72,170 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,170 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $35.70 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $43.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.