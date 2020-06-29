HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 67,120 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,120 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,671.4% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CAH shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.82.

NYSE CAH opened at $50.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average is $51.92.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 69.23%. The company had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

