HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 21,123 Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,123 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Spotify by 18.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spotify during the fourth quarter worth $204,661,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Spotify by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,333,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,424,000 after acquiring an additional 716,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spotify by 11.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,299,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,651,000 after acquiring an additional 349,987 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Spotify by 68.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 759,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,243,000 after acquiring an additional 309,675 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Spotify from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Spotify from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Spotify from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Spotify from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Spotify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.75.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $264.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.12. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.04 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify has a 12-month low of $109.18 and a 12-month high of $271.71.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

