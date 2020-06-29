HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,869 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $100.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.01. Qualys Inc has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $119.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Qualys from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JMP Securities downgraded Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.27.

In other Qualys news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.63, for a total transaction of $47,983.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,139 shares in the company, valued at $19,101,591.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.56, for a total value of $15,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,388,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,763,719.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,216 shares of company stock worth $24,409,207 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.