HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,846 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $82.85 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

