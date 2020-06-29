HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,280,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $925,888,000 after buying an additional 165,739 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,803,000 after buying an additional 538,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,175,000 after buying an additional 64,039 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,111,000 after buying an additional 331,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $159,629,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.15.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $145.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $178.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.62 and its 200-day moving average is $148.01.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

In related news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $44,145.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,495.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $436,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,643.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

