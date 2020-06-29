HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383,593 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWC. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 106.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of EWC stock opened at $25.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $30.81.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.