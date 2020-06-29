HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,675 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. Mizuho cut their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America cut Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

Shares of VTR opened at $35.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.74. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

