HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.18. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

