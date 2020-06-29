HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 191 Shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nice were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nice during the first quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Nice by 237.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 149.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 52.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nice in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. BidaskClub raised Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Nice from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Nice from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nice presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.09.

Shares of NICE opened at $190.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.26. Nice Ltd has a one year low of $110.59 and a one year high of $198.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Nice had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.87 million. Analysts predict that Nice Ltd will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nice Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

