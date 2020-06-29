Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

HESM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $289,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 63.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HESM opened at $17.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 2.76. Hess Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 6.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

