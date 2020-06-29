Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Heritage Commerce from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $6.74 on Monday. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $41.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith Wilton sold 3,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $31,040.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,506.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 88.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

