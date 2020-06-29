HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,678 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in HealthStream by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 12,170 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in HealthStream by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HealthStream by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HealthStream by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 79,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $20.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $670.67 million, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $29.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.08 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

