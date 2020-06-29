Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on July 9th

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

Healthcare Trust Of America has a payout ratio of 466.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Trust Of America to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

NYSE HTA opened at $26.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CFO Robert A. Milligan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 170,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,535. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTA. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

