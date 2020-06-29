Head-To-Head Survey: Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) & Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) and Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nam Tai Property and Hudson Pacific Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nam Tai Property N/A -6.92% -3.85% Hudson Pacific Properties 11.22% 2.51% 1.23%

35.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nam Tai Property and Hudson Pacific Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nam Tai Property $2.96 million 77.00 -$13.19 million N/A N/A Hudson Pacific Properties $818.18 million 4.67 $44.49 million $2.03 12.27

Hudson Pacific Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Nam Tai Property.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nam Tai Property and Hudson Pacific Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nam Tai Property 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudson Pacific Properties 0 2 6 0 2.75

Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus price target of $33.71, indicating a potential upside of 35.40%. Given Hudson Pacific Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hudson Pacific Properties is more favorable than Nam Tai Property.

Volatility & Risk

Nam Tai Property has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Pacific Properties has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hudson Pacific Properties beats Nam Tai Property on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc. in April 2014. Nam Tai Property Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more. Hudson Pacific is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol HPP, and listed as a component of the Russell 2000 and the Russell 3000 indices.

