Head to Head Analysis: DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) & Sutter Rock Capital (NYSE:SSSS)

DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) and Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DNP Select Income Fund and Sutter Rock Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNP Select Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Sutter Rock Capital -1,111.71% -6.56% -4.40%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DNP Select Income Fund and Sutter Rock Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNP Select Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Sutter Rock Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sutter Rock Capital has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.73%. Given Sutter Rock Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sutter Rock Capital is more favorable than DNP Select Income Fund.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DNP Select Income Fund and Sutter Rock Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNP Select Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sutter Rock Capital $1.50 million 117.90 $23.95 million ($0.49) -18.27

Sutter Rock Capital has higher revenue and earnings than DNP Select Income Fund.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.7% of DNP Select Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Sutter Rock Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of DNP Select Income Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Sutter Rock Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sutter Rock Capital beats DNP Select Income Fund on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the Utility sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Utilities Index and Barclays Capital U.S. Utility Bond Index. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. was formed on November 26, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

