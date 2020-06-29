Head to Head Analysis: Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) versus AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) and Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Boston Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AG Mortgage Investment Trust 1 0 0 0 1.00 Boston Properties 0 5 7 0 2.58

AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $1.75, indicating a potential downside of 45.31%. Boston Properties has a consensus price target of $123.92, indicating a potential upside of 42.04%. Given Boston Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boston Properties is more favorable than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Risk and Volatility

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Properties has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Boston Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG Mortgage Investment Trust -233.39% -41.67% -5.17% Boston Properties 30.83% 11.64% 4.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.0% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Boston Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Boston Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Boston Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG Mortgage Investment Trust $171.66 million 0.61 $92.92 million N/A N/A Boston Properties $2.96 billion 4.58 $521.53 million $7.01 12.45

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Summary

Boston Properties beats AG Mortgage Investment Trust on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties. The Securities and Loans segment invests in residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, mortgage-backed securities collateralized by re-performing mortgage loans and/or non-performing mortgage loans, and new origination loans, as well as re-performing mortgage loans and/or non-performing mortgage loans; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest-only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities comprising investment grade and non-investment grade debt and equity tranches of securitizations collateralized by various asset classes. The Single-Family Rental Properties segment operates single-family rental properties, as well as provides property management services. Its portfolio includes 1,225 properties located in the Southeast United States. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company's portfolio totals 52.7 million square feet and 200 properties, including fourteen properties under construction.

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.