HC Wainwright Increases Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target to $101.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price target increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $45.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.81.

Novavax stock opened at $77.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.33. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.50.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.20) EPS. Analysts forecast that Novavax will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 16,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $997,067.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,543.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James F. Young acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $73,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Novavax by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 152,556 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Novavax by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

