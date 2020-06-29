HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of HB Fuller in a research note issued on Friday, June 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on HB Fuller from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on HB Fuller from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HB Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

HB Fuller stock opened at $42.50 on Monday. HB Fuller has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HB Fuller during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HB Fuller during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HB Fuller during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 367.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

