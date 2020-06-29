GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

GRFS stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.75. GRIFOLS S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equities analysts predict that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,958,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $70,212,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 4,591,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,372 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,285,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,069 shares during the period. Finally, Amia Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $50,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

