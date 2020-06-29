Grainger (LON:GRI) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Grainger (LON:GRI)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GRI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grainger to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 265 ($3.37) to GBX 270 ($3.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 370 ($4.71) to GBX 285 ($3.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 305.83 ($3.89).

Shares of LON GRI opened at GBX 278.20 ($3.54) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 11.65. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 277.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 284.98. Grainger has a 52-week low of GBX 189.76 ($2.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 341.80 ($4.35).

In other news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.82) per share, for a total transaction of £300 ($381.83).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

