Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,866 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Graham were worth $8,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $327.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.35. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.88. Graham Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $267.89 and a 12-month high of $756.26.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.44 by ($4.95). The business had revenue of $732.26 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 7.16%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

