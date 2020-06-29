GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,417 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of GMS worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of GMS by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded GMS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on GMS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on GMS from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens lowered their target price on GMS from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on GMS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GMS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.82.

GMS stock opened at $23.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $999.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 2.00. GMS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $770.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.20 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

