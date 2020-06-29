Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.35. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $167.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.37 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

GBCI opened at $33.34 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,419,000 after buying an additional 94,115 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 265,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,030,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 41,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.