Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,988 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Regenxbio worth $15,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Regenxbio by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regenxbio by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regenxbio by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regenxbio by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Regenxbio by 393.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Regenxbio in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Regenxbio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regenxbio from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regenxbio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $281,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,587,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $421,260 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $38.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.64 and a quick ratio of 10.64. Regenxbio Inc has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $54.97.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.99 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 197.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.84%. Regenxbio’s revenue for the quarter was up 1855.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

