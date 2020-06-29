Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 37,804 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Glaukos worth $16,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 103,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,631,000 after buying an additional 107,198 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,121,000 after buying an additional 21,591 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GKOS opened at $36.89 on Monday. Glaukos Corp has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $84.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -39.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $55.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corp will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GKOS. ValuEngine lowered Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $53.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.10.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 207,447 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $8,138,145.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

