Geode Capital Management LLC Has $15.89 Million Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Allegiant Travel worth $15,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 22.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,379,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,828,000 after buying an additional 254,951 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,773,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after buying an additional 24,484 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 294,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,317,000 after buying an additional 25,061 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,373,000 after buying an additional 92,875 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $11,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,749,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,422,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Pollard bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $97,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,490. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $819,030. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

ALGT opened at $106.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.79 and a 200-day moving average of $125.75. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $60.06 and a 52-week high of $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $409.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.47 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

