Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.84% of Encore Wire worth $15,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,080,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,374,000 after acquiring an additional 356,335 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 85,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 51,168 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Wire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $45.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. Encore Wire had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $302.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

