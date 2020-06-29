Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.18% of STAAR Surgical worth $17,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 46,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $1,821,078.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,961.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $942,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,417.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,300 shares of company stock valued at $12,192,414 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STAA opened at $59.04 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $61.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 218.67 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.63.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

STAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

