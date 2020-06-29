Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lendingtree were worth $17,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lendingtree by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 787,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,501,000 after buying an additional 279,036 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Lendingtree by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 787,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,501,000 after buying an additional 279,036 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lendingtree in the 1st quarter valued at $22,478,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Lendingtree in the 1st quarter valued at $16,227,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Lendingtree by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 366,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,113,000 after buying an additional 79,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Neil Salvage sold 3,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total transaction of $866,739.39. Following the sale, the president now owns 5,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,313.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valentyna S. Decristo sold 104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $27,972.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,972.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,554 shares of company stock worth $5,958,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TREE. BWS Financial cut their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $375.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Northland Securities raised shares of Lendingtree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.40.

TREE stock opened at $270.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 119.59 and a beta of 2.12. Lendingtree Inc has a 12 month low of $135.72 and a 12 month high of $434.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.78 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lendingtree Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

