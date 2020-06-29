Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 87.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320,965 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 174,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 31,031 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 168,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Genworth Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,346,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 61,239 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Genworth Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,430,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,292,000 after buying an additional 608,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

GNW opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.26. Genworth Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on GNW shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.