GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

GLPEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $5.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.91. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. Analysts forecast that GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

