FY2024 EPS Estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc Lowered by G.Research (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Equities researchers at G.Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, June 25th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.95.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 528.28% and a negative return on equity of 5,327.73%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $4.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $204.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 9,595 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $45,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 6,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $29,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,361.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,709 shares of company stock valued at $154,510 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

