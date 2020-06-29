FY2023 Earnings Estimate for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a report released on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.02.

UBSFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $15.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -787.15 and a beta of 0.97. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

