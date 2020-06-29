FY2022 EPS Estimates for Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Increased by Beacon Securities

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Calibre Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, June 25th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.17.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Calibre Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at C$1.29 on Monday. Calibre Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.46 and a 52-week high of C$1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$79.69 million for the quarter.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

