FY2021 EPS Estimates for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Lowered by Analyst

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Change Healthcare in a report issued on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.69 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Change Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Change Healthcare from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Change Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $10.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 273.32. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000.

In other news, CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

