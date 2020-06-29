FY2020 Earnings Estimate for FactSet Research Systems Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a research note issued on Friday, June 26th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $10.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.06. Northcoast Research currently has a “Sell” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.15.

Shares of FDS opened at $328.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $343.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 59.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.80%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $545,241.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,051.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,330.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,330.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,277 shares of company stock worth $12,078,368 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,207,000 after purchasing an additional 336,464 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 14,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 19,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.