Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FSP opened at $4.82 on Monday. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $62.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.99 million.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.