Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Forward Air posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FWRD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 23.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 41.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $46.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $72.09. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

