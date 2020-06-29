Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Forward Air posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Forward Air.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 23.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 41.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of FWRD stock opened at $46.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $72.09. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.05.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 23.68%.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).
