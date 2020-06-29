Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLO shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $22.00 on Monday. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 0.38.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,245,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,555,000 after buying an additional 296,932 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 170,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 51,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

