First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (FCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 15th

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.

NYSE FCT opened at $10.77 on Monday. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

