First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (FSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 15th

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.
Shares of NYSE:FSD opened at $13.24 on Monday. First Trust High Income Long/short Fund has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10.
About First Trust High Income Long/short Fund
