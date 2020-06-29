First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.

FMY stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67. First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $14.78.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

