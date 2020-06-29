First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (FDEU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 15th

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

NYSE FDEU opened at $10.24 on Monday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $15.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04.

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

