First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (FDEU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 15th

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.
NYSE FDEU opened at $10.24 on Monday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $15.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04.
About First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd
