First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,522 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 616,723 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.16% of First Republic Bank worth $21,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FRC. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 3.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,886,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,207,000 after purchasing an additional 825,826 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,325,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.12.

Shares of FRC opened at $103.82 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $125.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.