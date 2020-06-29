FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for Morses Club (LON:MCL)

Morses Club (LON:MCL)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MCL has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a report on Monday.

Shares of Morses Club stock opened at GBX 49 ($0.62) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Morses Club has a 52-week low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 140 ($1.78). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 60.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 88.

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

