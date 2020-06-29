Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) to post sales of $116.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.19 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group reported sales of $171.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $550.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $548.00 million to $552.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $611.65 million, with estimates ranging from $603.89 million to $619.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.12). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.83 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 527.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth $71,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

