FDx Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Chesapeake Utilities as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $2,549,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

CPK opened at $80.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.27. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $101.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.93.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.09%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

